Manchester City played digital football. United are a dial-up version



“… With 44 minutes gone at the Etihad Stadium Manchester City scored a goal that brought the usual cheers and roars, but also something else, the urge to laugh. City had already spent the first half playing football that seemed to have benefited from an operating system upgrade, demonstrating the latest miracle processor against a batch of red-shirted patsies. The move to make it 4-0 was a moment of super-compression, lines cut in a perfect zigzag from outside City’s penalty area to the far left-hand corner of the Manchester United goal without friction or drag or loss of scale. …”

Guardian (Video)

NY Times: How Do You Stop Erling Haaland? You Don’t. (Video)

The Athletic (Video)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related