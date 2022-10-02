Ex-footballer survey: Retirement struggles, relationship break-ups, finding a new career

“David Ginola once described retiring from football as ‘a little death’. For many players, that may not be an overstatement. Stepping away from a job which has defined a huge part of your life is a challenge for most people; but what happens when you are at an age which would be considered relatively young by normal standards? Life after football — in terms of self-esteem, relationships and financial stability — is one of the main themes in The Athletic’s ex-footballer survey, where 111 former professional players have responded to a series of questions about retirement and its impact. …”

