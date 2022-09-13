The Rise of Thierry Henry

Graceful yet powerful. Predictable yet unstoppable. Thierry Henry was an artist of a striker. He scored goals that should be framed and hung in a gallery. He was extraordinary. But he wasn’t always. This is the story of Thierry Henry’s rise, from the housing projects of Paris, to the glittering lights of Highbury, via left wing-back in Italy. Written by Seb Stafford-Bloor, illustrated by Henry Cooke.
