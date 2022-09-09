“It’s safe to say 2022 has been a memorable year for a number of the Bundesliga’s underdogs, with Freiburg, Union Berlin, Werder Bremen, Cologne and Mainz upsetting the domestic applecart, and Eintracht Frankfurt conquering Europe. …”
Bundesliga (Video)
Eintracht Frankfurt, Freiburg, Union Berlin, Werder Bremen, Cologne, Mainz and the Year of the Underdogs
Leave a reply
“It’s safe to say 2022 has been a memorable year for a number of the Bundesliga’s underdogs, with Freiburg, Union Berlin, Werder Bremen, Cologne and Mainz upsetting the domestic applecart, and Eintracht Frankfurt conquering Europe. …”