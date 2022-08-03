Is This the Season We Finally Have a Bundesliga Title Race?

“… From 2014-2019, Bayern scored over 90 goals once in five Bundesliga seasons. Over the past three seasons they’ve scored 100, 99, and 97. The key difference was Lewandowski, who went from one of the world’s best strikers to, perhaps, the best player on the planet. In the five seasons from 2014-15 until 2018-19 inclusive, he scored at an incredible rate of a Bundesliga goal every 102 minutes, or every 117 without penalties. It’s a world class record. Then, over the last three seasons, he got even better. …”

The Analyst

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related