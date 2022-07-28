Arsenal’s US tour: What I learned – daily table plans, transfer clauses and staff changes



“In the lobby of Arsenal’s Orlando hotel lodge, there was evidence of footballers at rest: a table tennis table, a pool table, and — plugged into the widescreen television — the ubiquitous PlayStation. Even in their downtime, competition continues. A tour is a very particular experience for a footballer — the training is intense and the regime relatively strict. There are media commitments and matches. The fans come to party; the players are there to work. …”

The Athletic

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related