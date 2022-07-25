Premier League owners: Who is in charge of your club?



“With the 2022-23 campaign quickly coming into focus and the summer transfer window in full flow, many Premier League owners are in the spotlight once again. Following the Chelsea takeover and the promotion of Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest, there will be some new faces at the table this season. So, who owns your lot? See below for a breakdown of the ownership structure and board make-up of all 20 Premier League clubs…”

The Athletic

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related