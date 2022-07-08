For Manchester City, Selling to Big Six Foes Is of Little Concern

“Gabriel Jesus has signed for Arsenal and Raheem Sterling is almost certain to complete his anticipated move to Chelsea in the coming days. Both are intriguing transfers in and of themselves but, together, they represent something very unusual: players rarely move between Big Six Premier League clubs with all parties relatively satisfied with the deal. So what is Manchester City doing in allowing two regular first-team forwards to move to clubs that are, at least to an extent, direct rivals? …”

SI

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related