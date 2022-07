“… Close your eyes and think of Steven Gerrard at his irrepressible, indomitable best. It’s a European night, isn’t it? If it’s not Anfield under the floodlights, it’s probably May 2005 in the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul. Or it’s the FA Cup final at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium a year later, lashing home two equalisers, one of them in stoppage time from 30 yards out. …”

The Athletic

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Sunday, July 3rd, 2022 at 12:06 am and is filed under FC Liverpool. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.