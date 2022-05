“Accusations of cheating are nothing new in South American football. The latest scandal, however, could have major implications ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. It involves an international court battle between the Ecuadorian and Chilean football federations that is surrounded by nationalism, name-calling in the press and decades-old grudges. …”

The Athletic

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Sunday, May 15th, 2022 at 12:32 am and is filed under Chile, Ecuador, FIFA, World Cup 2022. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.