Manchester City Had the Money. Haaland’s Team Had the Plan.



“A few days before last summer’s transfer window drew to a close, a handful of Manchester City’s most senior executives gathered in a conference room at the club’s sprawling campus to pick through what had gone right, and what had gone wrong, over the previous couple of months. Though City, the Premier League champion, had succeeded in persuading Aston Villa to relinquish Jack Grealish, the impish playmaker who had emerged as England’s breakout star during the European Championship — making him the most expensive player in English history in the process — it had failed to land its other priority target, the Tottenham striker Harry Kane. …”

NY Times

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Wednesday, May 11th, 2022 at 11:53 pm and is filed under Manchester City, NY Times. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.