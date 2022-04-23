When Were the 2021-22 Premier League Teams Last Relegated From the Top Flight?



Woolwich Arsenal, playing at Highbury, in the Second Division, in 1913. Crazy but true.

“The demotion season is upon us. In the next few weeks three teams will drop out of the Premier League, to be replaced by Fulham (promoted this week) and two others. As it stands it will be Norwich City, Watford and Burnley going down, but just how long is it since each of the 20 clubs currently in the Premier League last experienced relegation? Because make no mistake, they all have, just some more recently than others. …”

The Analyst (Video)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related