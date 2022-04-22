Taking Senegalese Soccer to New Heights, With Pride and Style



Senegal’s Sadio Mane, left, celebrates after scoring a penalty during the World Cup playoff match between Senegal and Egypt.

“DIAMNIADIO, Senegal — Standing on the sidelines of Senegal’s brand-new national stadium, Aliou Cissé, the biggest fan of his own team, waved his arms at 50,000 fans, exhorting them to cheer even louder, his signature dreadlocks bouncing on his shoulders. Fans roared back, clapping and blowing their vuvuzelas at a more deafening pitch. Minutes later, Senegal defeated its fiercest rival, Egypt, earning a qualification for soccer’s World Cup, which begins this November in Qatar. …”

NY Times

