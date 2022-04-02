 

The 2022 World Cup draw analysed: ‘The Group of Dark Arts’, favourites France and that song


“Cringe-inducing cartoon meant to engage with no youngster we have ever met? Check. Song-and-dance routine combing local colour with avant-garde twist? Check. A massive advert for the official ball (the fastest ever, no less)? Yep, we had that, too, and several speeches, a first performance of the first song from the official Qatar 2022 album and a very contrived moment with France manager Didier Deschamps and a young lad who was in the crowd in Moscow four years ago. The 47 minutes of preamble before the draw for the 2022 World Cup at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre flew by! …”
The Athletic (Video)
NY Times – World Cup Draw Highlights: Matchups Let Teams Look Ahead to November
Guardian – World Cup draw: group-by-group analysis for Qatar 2022 – Jonathan Wilson
NY Times: World Cup Draw Brings Certainty. Now Comes the Hard Part.
The Athletic: With a marquee World Cup meeting vs. England, USMNT has a chance to change its perception writ large
BBC – Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022: What are the draw highlights? (Video)

This entry was posted on Saturday, April 2nd, 2022 at 12:28 am and is filed under Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Denmark, Ecuador, England, Europe, FIFA, France, Germany, Ghana, Holland, Mexico, Morocco, NY Times, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Scotland, Spain, Swiss, Ukrainian, Uruguay, USA, Wales, World Cup 2022. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

