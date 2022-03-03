Trying to escape the horror – footballers’ stories from Ukraine



“In the basement of their family home, the wife of Taras Stepanenko took refuge underground, accompanied by the couple’s three children, aged eight, seven and four. The explosions started in the middle of the night, the thuds of artillery thundering in the distance. As the family sheltered, the Ukrainian international footballer Stepanenko organised. His home, near to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, is located close to woodland and set against the Dnieper river. … Yet now, he is one of the millions hiding within their own borders. He has been stripped, at least temporarily, of his career and his freedom. …”

The Athletic

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Thursday, March 3rd, 2022 at 1:15 am and is filed under Russia, Ukrainian. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.