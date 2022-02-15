 

£3 tickets, no Man City fans and VAR controversy – what Abu Dhabi football is like away from the glamour


“One man is bashing a drum at an incessant rhythm, another is singing through a megaphone and two more have taken it upon themselves to get the rest of the crowd around them to clap to the beat. Anyone who ignores them is getting a steely glare. ‘You must join in!’ a young man named Abdul Kadir shouts excitedly to me before turning back to his friends sitting next to him. There are only about 300 people in this section of the stadium, so how could The Athletic refuse? This is where the most fanatical fans have come to watch their beloved Baniyas play Al Wahda. …”
The Athletic

