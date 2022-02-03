Lokomotive Leipzig, the 1987 Cup Winners’ Cup final and a rebirth from the ashes



“Picture the scene. A communist-era colossus of a stadium, the vast expanse of concrete stretching as far as the eye can see, enclosing a seething mass of humanity, congregating in their blue and yellow scarfs. They will need them tonight, for this open bowl is completely at the mercy of the elements. The fans do not care, however. This is the Zentralstadion in Leipzig and it is about to witness its finest hour. They have seen bigger crowds than this here, of course. The Turn-un Sportfest, the socialist government’s regular celebration of athletic achievement, can draw attendances of 100,000 or more. This is the largest crowd it will ever see for a football match, though – and that matters. …”

These Football Times

W – 1987 European Cup Winners’ Cup Final

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related