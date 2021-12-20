 

Zonal vs Man Marking


“How do you defend a corner? Traditionally there are two main ways, Zonal or Man Mark, or the more modern, Hybrid system. But what do all these terms mean? And which is the best for your team to use? Written by Eric Laurie, illustrated by Marco Bevilacqua.”
W – Marking (association football)

