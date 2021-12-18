 

Swapsies and shinies: 60 years of Panini football stickers


“There are sticker collections gathering dust in lofts across the country, neglected for decades and destined for the charity shop or car boot sale. But it might be worth digging out those stickers as they could be worth a small fortune. British football fans have been collecting Panini stickers since the company launched its first album in the UK for the 1970 World Cup. …”
Guardian
SI: The Magic, Global Craze and Tradition of Panini’s World Cup Sticker Albums
Panini Premier League stickers: How much will it cost to fill 2021 album & how can you fill in missing players?
BBC: Haunted by recurrent football stickers
W – Panini Group

