The Data Day No 15: Our Rolling Football Blog



“December 9: Villarreal qualified for this season’s Champions League despite not finishing in the top six of La Liga, the cutoff for traditional Europa League qualification. They did so by beating Manchester United in the Europa League final. And although they couldn’t chase down United to win Group F on Thursday, they did more than they needed to in Bergamo to carry on to the Champions League last 16 despite sitting 13th in La Liga. …”

The Analyst

SI: Champions League Group Ouster Is Barcelona’s New Bottom – Jonathan Wilson

