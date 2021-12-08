

Boca Juniors 1919

“Origins of Argentine sports club Boca Juniors can be traced to the early 1900s, when a group of Italian immigrants decided to establish a football club in Buenos Aires. They were descendants from the first Italian (most of them from the city of Genoa) that had set in La Boca during the late 19th century. Because of that, the nickname Xeneizes is a derivative form of ‘Genoveses’ (in Spanish, it refers to people from Genoa). During the first years of its existence, the club developed a strong rivalry with then neighbor team River Plate, that would continue through the years, despite River Plate soon left La Boca to establish itself in Belgrano. In the 20th century, Boca consolidated as one of the most popular and successful clubs in Argentina, giving its first step in 1913 when the team promoted to Primera División. …”

Wikipedia

amazon: Blue & Gold Passion: A History of Boca Juniors

YouTube: History of Boca Juniors – Club Atlético Boca Juniors.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related