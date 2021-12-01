Plough Lane revisited: AFC Wimbledon



“Anyone who remembers the old home of Wimbledon FC in the days when Vinnie Jones, Dennis Wise and their pals upset the establishment will recall it wasn’t a stadium to savour. It may have been a much-loved home for the Dons’ fans, but visiting supporters would never count it among their favourite days out. The story of Wimbledon’s demise and relocation has been told enough, and their rise from the ashes, one of the first so-called ‘phoenix clubs’ was a heart-warming example of how football’s audience can change things if the spirit is willing. That journey, which began with AFC Wimbledon’s reinvention in 2002, has now turned full circle as the club returned to a new stadium in Plough Lane in November 2020. …”

Game of the People

W – AFC Wimbledon

