Brazil’s Top Clubs Are Planning a Breakaway League



Flamengo has been playing on without some of its best players, who were called up by their national teams for the Copa América.

“Whenever Rodolfo Landin has turned on his television over the past few weeks to watch matches from this summer’s Copa América, he has done so with mixed emotions. As the president of Brazil’s most-popular club team, Flamengo, Landin has felt pride in seeing five members of his roster line up for their national teams in the tournament. But he also has watched with increasing frustration because Flamengo has had to make do for a month without those same five key players in the Brazilian championship. …”

NY Times

