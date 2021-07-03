 

Andriy Shevchenko’s modern methods have revolutionised Ukraine


“Five years ago, Ukraine lost 1-0 to Poland in Marseille to complete a miserable Euros campaign in which they lost all three games and failed to score. Their football was leaden and uninspired, predicated on three lumbering holding midfielders and the vague hope that either Andriy Yarmolenko or Yevhen Konoplyanka might do something spectacular. Yarmolenko remains but as Ukraine prepare for a European Championship quarter-final, almost everything else has changed beyond recognition. …”
Guardian – Jonathan Wilson

This entry was posted on Saturday, July 3rd, 2021 at 3:21 am and is filed under Euro 2020, Europe, Football Manager, Jonathan Wilson.

