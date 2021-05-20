“… In a 30-year career Marcelo Bielsa has been one of the game’s most influential, highly-respected coaches. In 2018, Leeds persuaded him to try to take them back into to the Premier League. After a sixteen-year exile it is mission accomplished. Shortly after the Argentine’s arrival at Elland Road Leeds’ owner Andrea Radrizzani claimed that Bielsa’s appointment would have long-term benefits for the club. As it turned out his impact would be felt immediately. …” YouTube: Marcelo Bielsa | Revitalising The British Way Of Football, W – Marcelo Bielsa