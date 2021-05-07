 

HOW Germany lost its football identity


“Germany are struggling like never before, and their winning football identity is nowhere to be found. How did one of the strongest teams in world football suffer a significant fall from grace? Coach Jogi Löw, who lifted the 2014 World Cup, seems to have overstayed his welcome, but will have one final shot at glory in the coming Euros. What happened to Germany, and can they right the ship in time for the Euros? …” YouTube: HOW Germany lost its football identity (Video), Euro 2020: Munich retains hosting rights (Video), W – Germany national football team

This entry was posted on Friday, May 7th, 2021 at 9:52 pm and is filed under Germany. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: