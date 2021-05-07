

“Germany are struggling like never before, and their winning football identity is nowhere to be found. How did one of the strongest teams in world football suffer a significant fall from grace? Coach Jogi Löw, who lifted the 2014 World Cup, seems to have overstayed his welcome, but will have one final shot at glory in the coming Euros. What happened to Germany, and can they right the ship in time for the Euros? …” YouTube: HOW Germany lost its football identity (Video), Euro 2020: Munich retains hosting rights (Video), W – Germany national football team

