“Tyler Adams showed he might be able to help when the rebuilding US soccer team resumes competitive matches next June. So did Antonee Robinson and goalkeeper Zack Steffen. Adams scored his first international goal, four minutes after Angel Zaldivar was ejected for a studs-up tackle, and the United States rebounded from a poor first half for a 1-0 victory over Mexico on Tuesday night and their first win over El Tri in three years.” Guardian

Advertisements

Share this: Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Wednesday, September 12th, 2018 at 6:14 pm and is filed under Mexico, USA. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.