New season, same Mo Salah as Liverpool make flying start with 4-0 win over West Ham



“So, Mohamed, where were we before Sergio Ramos rudely interrupted? After a detour via the Real Madrid defender’s much-discussed stretching exercises – and several Russian cities at an unfulfilling World Cup – Mo Salah is back on Premier League duty doing what comes naturally. Fully fit, scoring in front of The Kop, delivering on the promise of pre-season and ensuring even if this is not the most successful Liverpool team yet, it will continue to be the most talked about when lavish predictions are made.” Telegraph

