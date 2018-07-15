France, Finally Showing Its Class, Wears World Cup Crown



France’s celebrates after winning the World Cup.

“France’s first goal came off a Croatian’s head. The second was scored with the aid of the Argentine referee, and became the first video-assistant-reviewed goal in World Cup history. But the next two — hard low shots by the young French stars Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappé — confirmed what everyone knew even before France polished off its 4-2 victory on Sunday: France was the best team in the field this summer in Russia, and for that reason its team — a potent mix of greatness, grit and good fortune — is the world champion again. The title is France’s second and the first since it won on home soil in 1998, and it ended a thrilling run by Croatia. The Croats survived three consecutive extra-time games and two penalty shootouts to reach their first final, and they even had the better of the game on Sunday. …”

NY Times

Aljazeera: France beat Croatia to win World Cup 2018

Guardian: France 4 – 2 Croatia

YouTube: France vs croatia 4-2 ¶¶ hightlight all goals final

