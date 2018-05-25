 

World Cup 2018 team previews: what you need to know about all 32 teams (ESPN)


“The 2018 World Cup might be missing some big nations, but that’s what makes this tournament the best in sports. Brazil are looking to bounce back from a travesty in 2014, while Spain, Argentina and France are hoping to dethrone defending champions Germany and their typically deep squad. Can Belgium or Portugal make a splash? Do England have what it takes to challenge too? ESPN FC is previewing every team ahead of the opening game on June 14 in English, Spanish and Portuguese to give a truly global feel to our team profiles. Here’s what you need to know about the 32 teams set to do battle in Russia beginning on June 14. …”
ESPN

This entry was posted on Friday, May 25th, 2018 at 6:49 pm and is filed under Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Denmark, England, Europe, France, Germany, Liga MX, Nigeria, Peru, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Swiss, Uruguay, World Cup 2018. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

