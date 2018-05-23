Paolo Rossi: Redemption and the crushing of the Brazilian dream



“In nature there’s a brutal truth about something beautiful always getting its comeuppance. Whether it’s a doe-eyed mammal striding elegantly across the plain or a beatific panfish darting deep between the oceans, there is always the waiting mechanics of a set of teeth ready to devastate its backbone. Football always comes full circle like that too. The beautiful game can’t defy the laws of the system forever, nor its progression. In a thrilling game in the 1982 World Cup, that philosophy would play out beautifully. …” Football Pink (Video)

Advertisements

Share this: Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Wednesday, May 23rd, 2018 at 12:15 am and is filed under Brazil, France, World Cup. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.