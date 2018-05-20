The World Cup in Russia is an unmissable diplomatic opportunity – for us and them

“One month to go, and the Anglo-Saxons are preparing their football fans for the truly horrible time they are going to have at Russia’s World Cup. Here in the UK, the police have warned England supporters about waving their St George’s flags too enthusiastically on the grounds that it risks coming across as “almost imperialistic”. It could even, said the head of football policing, Mark Roberts, ’cause antagonism’ – as though antagonism was somehow alien to what tournament football, indeed all sport, is fundamentally about. …” Independent

Advertisements

Share this: Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related