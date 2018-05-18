 

World Cup 2018 fixtures: Full schedule, match dates and TV channel information

“The Russia World Cup 2018 fixtures have been announced, meaning it’s time for all of us to start planning a mid-June/July which will include watching a highly indulgent number of football matches. Last December’s draw put England in Group G with Belgium, Tunisia and Panama and all three of the games have been scheduled at times which will please office workers country-wide. The full list of World Cup fixtures is below, with timings, venues and TV channels included. …” Telegraph, Telegraph – World Cup 2018: A stadium guide for this summer’s tournament

Advertisements

This entry was posted on Friday, May 18th, 2018 at 7:23 pm and is filed under World Cup 2018. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: