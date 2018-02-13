Massimiliano Allegri, Mauricio Pochettino and an Italian tale that has taken Juventus to new heights
“Shortly after a power struggle at AC Milan between Barbara Berlusconi and Adriano Galliani ended with his dismissal, Massimiliano Allegri boarded a plane to London. He took in some Premier League games, ate at Novikov, learned a bit of English. It was time to broaden his horizons. Prepare for the next chapter of his career. …” Independent
