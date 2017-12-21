Lokomotiv Moscow on track for unlikely Russian Premier League title
“Should Lokomotiv Moscow make good on the lead they have taken into the long Russian winter break then they will be the fourth different Premier League winner in that country in the last four seasons. Russian football might not be of the highest quality, but it’s certainly up there when it comes to intrigue. …” Back Page Football
This entry was posted on Thursday, December 21st, 2017 at 8:12 pm and is filed under Europe. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.
You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.