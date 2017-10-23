 

Chelsea still in title hunt with dramatic comeback win vs. Watford

“LONDON — Three points from Chelsea’s 4-2 comeback win versus Watford on Saturday at Stamford Bridge that saw the defending champions avoid three consecutive Premier League defeats. …” ESPN – Michael Cox (Video)

