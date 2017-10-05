U.S. National Team Still Controls Its Own World Cup Destiny



“The easiest route to the World Cup, any national team will tell you, is through the front door. Win your qualifying games and you can’t be left out. No worries. No math. No if-we-do-this-and-they-do-that calculations. Win, and you’re in. This, then, is the most appealing route for the United States national team over the next six days. If Coach Bruce Arena and his players win their final two qualifying games, at home against Panama on Friday and at Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday night, they can pack their bags for Russia 2018. …” NY Times

Advertisements

Share this: Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on Thursday, October 5th, 2017 at 6:27 pm and is filed under Liga MX, NY Times, USA, World Cup 2018. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.