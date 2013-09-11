World Cup qualifiers: Italy and Netherlands qualify for Brazil 2014

“Robin van Persie scored twice as the Dutch beat Andorra 2-0, and Turkey’s 2-0 win in Romania ensured they could not be overtaken at the top of Group D. Italy just needed to beat the Czech Republic to qualify, and goals from Giorgio Chiellini and Mario Balotelli overturned an early Libor Kozak strike. Belgium, Germany and Switzerland need two points to secure a place in Brazil. Germany guaranteed at least a play-off spot with a 3-0 victory in the Faroe Islands thanks to goal from Arsenal’s Per Mertesacker and Mesut Ozil and a third from Thomas Muller. Bosnia-Hercegovina and Greece both secured at least a spot in the play-offs in Group G, while France are likely to be in the play-offs after their 4-2 win in Belarus put them level on points with Group I leaders Spain, who have a game in hand.” BBC

World Cup qualifiers: who’s in, out and who has their fingers crossed

“Uefa. Italy came from behind to beat the Czech Republic 2-1 and Holland beat Andorra 2-0 to secure their places in Brazil next summer, both leaving fascinating battles for second in their groups and the possibility of a play-off (only the best eight runners-up from the nine groups play off). In Group D, Hungary, having surrendered the initiative with their 3-0 defeat to Romania on Friday, seized it back by thrashing Estonia 5-1, while Romania lost 2-0 at home to Turkey. …” Guardian – Jonathan Wilson

