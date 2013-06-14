Aucas – The Inside Story Of Quito’s Greatest Team

“Last year I was in Ecuador, South America, to spend time with a team called Sociedad Deportiva Aucas. Founded in 1945, and originally owned by oil company Royal Dutch Shell, financial troubles have cost them dearly in recent years, resulting in a dramatic fall from grace. They were floundering in the third tier of the league system when I arrived, but had begun to benefit from the backing of local businessman Ramiro Gordon and had ambitious plans to return to the top.” In Bed With Maradona

Advertisements

Share this: Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related