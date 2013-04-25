[…] Dortmund 4-1 Real Madrid: Dortmund enforce high-tempo spells at the start of both halves […]

“Robert Lewandowski scored all four goals as Dortmund thrashed Real Madrid. Jurgen Klopp used right-winger Jakub Blaszczykowski rather than left-winger Kevin Grosskreutz, so Marco Reus started from the left. Jose Mourinho decided to play Luka Modric, with Angel Di Maria on the bench. The birth of Di Maria’s baby girl was supposedly a factor, but considering how Real lost last year’s semi-final to Bayern – which was part of the reason for recruiting Modric – the selection made sense tactically too. Mesut Ozil moved right. Dortmund were dominant for the majority of the game, constantly winning the ball quickly and putting pressure upon the Real back four.” Zonal Marking
Borussia Dortmund 4-1 Real Madrid:Tactical Analysis
“Following Bayern’s mauling of the Catalan giants the previous day, it was the turn of their respective rivals Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid to lock horns against each other in what was Round 2 in the battle between the Bundesliga and Liga BBVA. Both teams had endured disappointing defences of their domestic league titles and were looking at Champions League glory as the season draws to a close. Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park is a daunting prospect for most and football fans everywhere were anticipating an enthralling and close European knockout tie. Well they were half right. Dortmund put on a scintillating display in front of their fans and completely outplayed and literally outran Real in a game that finished with a jaw dropping final score of Dortmund 4-1 Real Madrid.” Outside of the Boot
Lewandowski, Dortmund set likely all-German Champions League final
“Real Madrid’s ‘Decima’ dream, to win a 10th European Cup, is almost over after Robert Lewandowski scored four sensational goals to give Borussia Dortmund a 4-1 win in a stunning game in the Ruhr. Lewandowski provided a master-class in finishing as Dortmund took a giant step to setting up the first all-German Champions League final against Bayern Munich next month. And while all the pre-match buildup focused on Dortmund’s Mario Götze, whose €37 million move to Bayern Munich this summer was announced yesterday, it was Polish forward Lewandowski who stole the show with four magnificent strikes.” SI
Robert Lewandowski, Dortmund beat Real Madrid in Champions League
“Robert Lewandowski scored four goals as Borussia Dortmund swept to an emphatic 4-1 victory over Real Madrid on Wednesday and took a huge step toward reaching the Champions League final. Dortmund’s triumph in the first leg of the semifinal also lined up the prospect of an all-German final at Wembley Stadium on May 25, following Bayern Munich’s 4-0 rout of Barcelona on Tuesday. The second leg matches will be played next week.” SI
Borussia Dortmund 4 – 1 Real Madrid: Lewandowski Leads Dortmund towards the Promised Land
“Borussia Dortmund forward Robert Lewandowski produced the game of a lifetime, scoring four goals for the home side as they handed Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid a harsh 4-1 loss Wednesday evening. A day after Bayern Munich had spanked mighty Barcelona in the other Champions League semifinal, Jurgen Klopp’s Dortmund side have proven, after previously unsuccessful forays into European competition the last two seasons, that they have matured to the point that they are only a game away from promised land of the Champions League final.” Bundesliga Fanatic
