“Newcastle and Liverpool served up a typically thrilling game at St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon, with Jurgen Klopp’s team — down to 10 men for much of the match — somehow turning defeat into victory and extending their unbeaten league run against Newcastle to 14 games. Here, our writers break down the key moments of the match as it unfolded. …”
The Athletic (Video)
The Athletic: Anthony Gordon was terrorising Liverpool – taking him off cost Eddie Howe dearly (Video)
Guardian: Núñez, Liverpool’s king of chaos, proves a fitting master of the mayhem – Jonathan Wilson
BBC – Newcastle 1-2 Liverpool: ‘Agent of chaos’ Darwin Nunez turns Reds saviour
Newcastle 1-2 Liverpool: Darwin’s double, Alexander-Arnold’s nightmare start, Gordon shines
Leave a reply