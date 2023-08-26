Burnley will pose a better barometer of Aston Villa’s rapid rise under Unai Emery – Jonathan Wilson

“… Brighton came sixth despite losing 5-1 at home to Everton. There may still be a stigma to a heavy loss, but it is perhaps not the indicator of fundamental flaws it once was. Still, it was intriguing to hear Sir Alex Ferguson say that Aston Villa had played “fantastic football” in their 5-1 defeat at Newcastle on the opening weekend of the season – even if there was immediate apparent vindication as they beat Everton 4-0 in their next game. …”
Guardian – Jonathan Wilson

