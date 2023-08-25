Lost talents rediscovered as Roma and Juventus kickstart Serie A season

Leave a reply


Roma’s Andrea Belotti celebrates after scoring the first of two goals against Salernitana.
“… His team had not even played that badly, losing 2-0 away to an Inter team who ended last season in a Champions League final. The Nerazzurri were superior throughout, yet the result was not settled until Lautaro Martínez bagged his second goal in the 75th minute. If Monza had reacted more sharply to Yann Sommer wafting a cross into the middle of his area just after half-time, it could have been a different story. …”
Guardian

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.