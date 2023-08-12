Klopp’s ‘LFC reloaded’ need return of sharp pressing of opposition and of manager – Jonathan Wilson



“On the opening weekend last season, Liverpool went to Fulham and, after twice falling behind, drew 2-2. Coming a week after the Community Shield win over Manchester City, the positive impression of Darwin Núñez seemed to be confirmed but the broader feeling was of doubt. Liverpool just didn’t look at it. They didn’t overwhelm Fulham physically as they had so many teams previously. Fabinho looked off the pace. …”

Guardian

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related