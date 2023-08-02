‘A second chance’: Hatayspor’s return to help heal pain of Antakya’s earthquake



A car buried by the roof of a house in Diyarbakir

“Eksioglu cannot blank out the noise of lives collapsing around him. He was in his seventh-floor apartment, shared with his fellow assistant coach Gokhan Kagitcioglu, when an earthquake of magnitude 7.8 hit Antakya at 4.17am on 6 February. The tower block buckled, its walls converged. … Survival came down to the most brutal rolling of a dice. For Eksioglu it was “some kind of miracle”. The building was still shuddering when he realised there was now a window to his right. From being boxed in and breathing thick dust, he could feel fresh air and rain. He climbed out and found himself barefoot, freezing, atop a mountain of debris. Dazed and disoriented, he looked around and yelled Kagitcioglu’s name. …”

Guardian

