The Problem With The Premier League’s Money

“The Premier League has grown to become the richest football league in the world, but in doing so it’s created a problem for itself. It’s wealth is the reason the very best players want to come to the Premier League. But it also means clubs in other countries struggle to buy players from the Premier League. Leading to immovable players and squad stagnation. How big is the downside of having all the money in the world? Seb Stafford-Bloor explains, Alice Devine illustrates.”

