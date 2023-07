“The way his first coach tells the story, the kid wasn’t even supposed to be on the pitch. It was his older brother’s game. They were a player short. Salvador Aparicio looked over at the stands and saw a small boy playing by himself, in private communion with the ball. When he asked his mother if he could borrow him, she said he didn’t know how to play football. …”

The Athletic (Video)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related