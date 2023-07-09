Ukraine Waits for a Tomorrow It Cannot See



“There is still room for life, still room for sport,” Andriy Shevchenko said. “That is why we are fighting: for the right to have a normal life.”

“There are certain things Andriy Shevchenko cannot talk about. The feeling generated by the wailing of an air-raid siren. The dread instilled by learning just how many missiles had been aimed the previous night at you, your loved ones, your home. The sensation of knowing another swarm of drones is on its way, the only hope that each one can be shot from the sky. Shevchenko does not want to repeat all he has heard from the Ukrainian soldiers posted to the battlefield, that rift that runs through places that were once nearby and familiar but are now alien, part of a terrifying front line. …”

NY Times

