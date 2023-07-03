“The long throw can be one of football’s most feared weapons. But thanks to a change in the English Football League rules to combat time wasting, the long throw is at risk. From 2023/24 using a towel to dry the ball before a long throw is banned. But why? Will it really make a difference? Written by Nancy Froston. Illustrated by Marco Bevilacqua.”
YouTube
Why Football Is Banning Towels
Leave a reply
“The long throw can be one of football’s most feared weapons. But thanks to a change in the English Football League rules to combat time wasting, the long throw is at risk. From 2023/24 using a towel to dry the ball before a long throw is banned. But why? Will it really make a difference? Written by Nancy Froston. Illustrated by Marco Bevilacqua.”