“Spain’s Basque Country harbors some of the greatest architects in the world. Mikel Sanz de Prit and César Azkarate are great examples of that, the architects who have designed San Mames, one of the most beautiful stadiums in the world. Another Basque architect, albeit of a different nature, would be Mr. Europa League himself, Unai Emery. A serial European champion, Unai Emery has already built himself an incredible CV, with his most recent success coming with Villarreal, leading the Valencian club to their first ever UEFA Europa League, a title he’s claimed 4 times, 3 with his former club and Villarreal rival Sevilla. …”
Breaking the Lines
W – Unai Emery
YouTube: TACTICAL ANALYSIS | Unai Emery’s 4-4-2 / 6-2-2 Aston Villa tactics
Tactical Analysis: Unai Emery’s Aston Villa
Leave a reply